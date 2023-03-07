Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 263,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,398,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.18 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

