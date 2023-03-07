Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 35,511 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $488,094.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,540. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

