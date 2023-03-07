Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 3,654 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,521 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in First Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $46,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,080 shares of company stock valued at $96,730. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $522.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

