Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 34,773 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $488,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $899,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $28,439,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

NYSE WLY opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $56.34.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.43%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

