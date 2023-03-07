Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 220,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

