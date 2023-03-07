Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,465 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 492.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NTB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

