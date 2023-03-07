Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 131,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 56,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 40,863 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Edison International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

