Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 713,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 63.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of TWNK opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.59.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.
