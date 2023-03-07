Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.25% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $169,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $520.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.90. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

