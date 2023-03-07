Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of Getty Realty worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTY. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.98%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

