Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $266,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,115,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $95,146,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

