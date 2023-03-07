Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183,744 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

