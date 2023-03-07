Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183,744 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fortinet Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
See Also
