Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.35 Million Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Banner by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Banner by 143.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 2.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 8.2% during the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 72,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Banner stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. Banner Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

