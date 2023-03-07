Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,248 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 714.3% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Shares of CHTR opened at $369.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $583.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

