Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 513.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,149 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.