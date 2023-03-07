Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $195.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.61. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.