Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after acquiring an additional 152,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,238,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,410,000 after acquiring an additional 230,698 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

nVent Electric stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also

