Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 9,773 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,773 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 181,301 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,508,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $16,448,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE EXP opened at $145.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $152.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 8.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

