Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MarineMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 50.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Insider Activity at MarineMax

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax Stock Performance

HZO stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZO. StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.