Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,140 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.28% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

AVIR stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

