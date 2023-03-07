Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,782 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Cowen reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.02 and its 200-day moving average is $127.32. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.