Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 29,531 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,531 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 17.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in ResMed by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ResMed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $219.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.21. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,412,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $1,223,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $94,208,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,442. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

