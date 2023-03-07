Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 32,310 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,310 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $379.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

