Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,129 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.05% of Merit Medical Systems worth $548,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,480,000 after purchasing an additional 42,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 883,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

