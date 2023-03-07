Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %
MLYS stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.98.
Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.
