Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

MLYS stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.98.

In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy acquired 6,250 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,875,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000 over the last 90 days.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

