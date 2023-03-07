Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

MIR stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

