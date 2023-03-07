Monero (XMR) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Monero has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $150.79 or 0.00673885 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.75 billion and approximately $86.57 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,376.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00384591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00086067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00552356 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00168475 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,249,207 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.