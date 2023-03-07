National Beverage (FIZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. National Beverage had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. On average, analysts expect National Beverage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.