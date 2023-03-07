Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,686 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after purchasing an additional 917,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 103,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -407.40%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

