Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $32.45 on Monday. Nextracker has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $34.84.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

