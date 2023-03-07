Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on April 1st

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northern Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60.

Insider Activity

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northern Trust by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 689,920 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after buying an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Company Profile



Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

