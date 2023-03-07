Northland Capmk Comments on inTEST Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for inTEST in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of INTT opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in inTEST by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 825,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 54,418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in inTEST by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of inTEST by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in inTEST by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

