Northland Capmk Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aviat Networks in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

