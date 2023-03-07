NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,290,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 339,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NOV worth $587,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NOV by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,446,000 after buying an additional 98,904 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 243.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 20.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NOV by 52.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter worth $167,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. NOV’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price target on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NOV Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

