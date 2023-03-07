Novartis AG (NVS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $3.47 on March 20th

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 3.4694 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18.

Novartis has a payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Novartis to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

NVS opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $84.84. Novartis has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $23,307,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

