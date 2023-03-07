nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.29% of nVent Electric worth $15,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

nVent Electric Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NVT opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

