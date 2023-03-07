Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPI. B. Riley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OPI opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $820.18 million, a PE ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
