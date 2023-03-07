Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPI. B. Riley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OPI opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $820.18 million, a PE ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 273,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 48.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

