OncoCyte (OCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) will issue its earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on OncoCyte to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

OncoCyte Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

