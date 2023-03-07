OncoCyte (OCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) will issue its earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.
Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.68.
OCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on OncoCyte to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.35.
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
