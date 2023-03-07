Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 1.9 %
ONCY stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
