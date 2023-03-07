Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 1.9 %

ONCY stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

About Oncolytics Biotech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.