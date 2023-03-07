ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ONE Gas by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

