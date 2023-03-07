Ontology (ONT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17.36 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $189.43 million and $17.36 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.08 or 0.06991214 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00072601 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00028396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00052540 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00023581 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.