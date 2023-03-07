Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a research report issued on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

AMH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 953,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,971,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.41%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.