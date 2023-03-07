Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a research report issued on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

AMH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Shares of AMH opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 953,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,971,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.41%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

