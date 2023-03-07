Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 70,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,101. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

