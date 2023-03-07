Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,687,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 47.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after buying an additional 954,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 682,040 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,919,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,479,000 after buying an additional 146,478 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,295,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,366,000 after acquiring an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.