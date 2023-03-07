Parkland Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Sunday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar forecasts that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

Parkland Trading Up 1.9 %

Parkland Increases Dividend

TSE PKI opened at C$30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.74. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$24.25 and a 52 week high of C$39.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at C$356,746.99. In other news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at C$356,746.99. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$864,648.20. Company insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

