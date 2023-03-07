Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Parkland in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.
Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.
Parkland Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,746.99. In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$864,648.20. Also, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at C$356,746.99. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Parkland Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
