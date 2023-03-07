Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

