Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Holdings Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,323 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

PNFP stock opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $99.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.