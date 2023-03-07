Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 39.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 91.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.2 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $984,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,612,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $491,851.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $984,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,612,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,499 shares of company stock worth $3,651,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Featured Articles

