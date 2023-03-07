Praxis Precision Medicines’ (PRAX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

PRAX stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $13.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

